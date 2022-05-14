A new coaching sheriff in town

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola's brand new head football coach makes his arrival.

Kasey Koepplin made his 1st appearance with the Raiders program since his recent hiring.

Koepplin held his 1st meeting with the team on Friday afternoon, and shortly afterward participated in his 1st Spring ball practice.

Even though Koepplin comes all the way over from North Dakota, this isn't his 1st coaching rodeo in Yuma.

He was the defensive coordinator of the Gila Ridge Hawks during the Tyler Kosel era between 2013 and 2016.

This 1st time head coach also has a background with Cibola Principal Derek Bosch, as he worked for him at Gila Ridge while Bosch was the athletic director of that program at the time.

Koepplin explains how his familiarity with the Cibola administration led him back to Yuma, and what he plans on instilling in this already strong football program.

"They're great administrators. They're great people in general. People that I trust. People that I know and support what they're trying to do here in improving athletics and taking another step with all the programs. And then obviously, from the academic perspective, doing the same." Kasey Koepplin - New Cibola Raiders Head Football Coach

"I want those kids that love game, want to love playing it. And then hopefully, those, those things all transition to us playing together, caring about your teammates on the field that transitions into some wins and some success for us. Hopefully going forward, that's what we can build ourselves on." Kasey Koepplin - New Cibola Raiders Head Football Coach

Koepplin describes himself as a very loud and animated coach, who has a drive to advocate for the great value of the game of football, as well as the under-rated quality of the student athletes in the Yuma area.