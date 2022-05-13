Manhunt continues in Texas for escaped murderer who got out of restraints on prison bus and allegedly attacked driver

(CNN) -- A manhunt continued Friday for a murderer who is on the run in Leon County in eastern Central Texas after assaulting a corrections officer and fleeing a prison bus, officials said.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was serving a life sentence for capital murder and attempted capital murder, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

The escape happened Thursday afternoon on Highway 7 near Centerville, which is about 120 miles north of Houston, department officials said.

TDCJ spokesperson Robert Hurst told reporters Friday that Lopez is very dangerous and residents should stay indoors.

"He's got a life sentence for a capital murder, where he killed a man with a pickaxe and he's also gotten an attempted capital murder conviction for shooting a gun at a police officer," Hurst said.

Hurst told citizens not to engage Lopez, who was wearing a white shirt and white pants when he escaped, and to call 911 if he is spotted.

There is a $15,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

At the third briefing of the day Friday, Hurst said there have been so sightings of Lopez since his escape.

The FBI and US Marshals are involved in the search, which includes almost 300 local, state and federal law enforcement personnel.