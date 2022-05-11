Sydney wins Australia’s National Basketball League title

SYDNEY (AP) — The Sydney Kings have swept the best-of-five National Basketball League final for their first Australian title since 2005 by beating the Tasmania JackJumpers 97-88. Sydney outscored the JackJumpers 31-19 in the final quarter to win its fourth NBL championship. The deciding game was watched by an NBL final record attendance of 16,149 at Qudos Bank Arena in western Sydney. The Kings trailed after the first three quarters but never by more than eight points. Xavier Cooks and Jarell Martin had double-doubles for Sydney.