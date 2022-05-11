Nikola Jokic captures 2nd straight NBA MVP title

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic has earned a second straight NBA Most Valuable Player trophy to become the second consecutive international player to win two in a row. The 27-year-old from Serbia averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists to take home MVP honors. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo earned the title in 2019 and 2020. International players finished 1-2-3 in this year’s MVP voting. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid finished second and Antetokounmpo was third. Phoenix’s Devin Booker was fourth.