Gleyber day: Torres’ 5 RBIs lead surging Yanks over Jays 5-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres drove in all New York’s runs with a go-ahead, three-run homer off José Berríos in the fourth inning and a two-run single, leading the surging Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 for their 15th win in 17 games. An All-Star in his first two seasons who slumped in 2020 and ’21, Torres has four home runs in his last 11 games. New York won its seventh straight series and improved to a major league-best 22-8, its best 30-game start since 2003. There didn’t appear to be any carryover from the Yankees’ 6-5 win the previous night, a game that turned testy and saw three Blue Jays ejected. Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hit by a pitch in the first inning, a plunking that didn’t raise any issues.