FIFA opens disciplinary case over Ecuador World Cup player

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has opened a disciplinary case looking into whether Ecuador fielded an ineligible player during World Cup qualifying. The case could see Ecuador thrown out of this year’s tournament in Qatar. Chile filed a formal complaint last week alleging that Byron Castillo is Colombian and should not have been allowed to play for Ecuador in eight qualifying games. Ecuador now risks having to forfeit those games as 3-0 losses. Peru is also involved in the case ahead of a scheduled World Cup playoff next month.