Crosby leaves in 2nd period of Penguins’ 5-3 loss in Game 5

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins were leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period. He was knocked to the ice minutes earlier after a hard high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba while the Penguins had the puck in the offensive zone. Following his departure, New York scored three times on three consecutive shots over a 2:42 span to take the lead. They scored two more in the third period to win 5-3 and send the series back to Pittsburgh for Game 6 with the Penguins lead 3-2.