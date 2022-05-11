California water usage increased by nearly 20% as Gov. Newsom pledged conservation

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s pleas for conservation amid a severe drought, California’s water use jumped dramatically in March as one of the driest stretches on record prompted a wave of homeowners to start watering their lawns earlier than usual.

Last summer, Newsom asked residents to voluntarily cut water use by 15% compared to 2020.

The drought threatened to drain the state’s reservoirs to dangerously low levels.

Water conservation increased gradually through December, aided by some intense fall and early winter storms that reduced water demand.

The first three months of 2022 have been the driest on record.

Californians averaged 77 gallons per person per day in March which is an 18.9% increase from March 2020.

In response, Newsom is now pledging to spend $100 million on a statewide advertising campaign to encourage water conservation.