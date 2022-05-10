Skip to Content
Panthers agree to deal with 6th overall pick Ikem Ekwonu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year contract with first-round draft pick Ikem Ekwonu. Ekwonu, the sixth overall pick, agreed to a four-year rookie contract with a team option for a fifth season. Terms of the deal were not released. He is slated to become the team’s starting left tackle this season, filling a major hole on offense. The Panthers have now agreed to terms with four of team’s draft picks. They earlier reached deals with Amaré Barno, Kalon Barnes and Cade Mays.

