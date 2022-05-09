Migrants light fire in desert to signal rescue from border patrol agents

DATELAND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector's social media showed agents rescuing three migrants who lit a fire in the desert.

On Thursday, May 5, agents found a group of lost migrants in the desert south of Dateland.

The migrants say they were dehydrated so they lit a brush fire and called 911 to be rescued.

BORSTAR agents noted the migrants were in good health and they were later taken to Yuma Sector for processing.