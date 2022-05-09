Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 3:16 PM

Migrants light fire in desert to signal rescue from border patrol agents

US Border Patrol Yuma Sector

DATELAND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector's social media showed agents rescuing three migrants who lit a fire in the desert.

On Thursday, May 5, agents found a group of lost migrants in the desert south of Dateland.

The migrants say they were dehydrated so they lit a brush fire and called 911 to be rescued.

BORSTAR agents noted the migrants were in good health and they were later taken to Yuma Sector for processing.

News
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vince Ybarra

Vince Ybarra joined KYMA in June 2021 as our Imperial Valley reporter. He was born and raised in Sacramento, CA.

Have a story idea? Email Vince at vince.ybarra@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content