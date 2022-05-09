Skip to Content
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison after series of armed robberies in Arizona

Witnesses point authorities to find man

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A man from Phoenix was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts for robbery and one count of carrying a firearm in relation to a crime.

The FBI and other local law enforcement were able to identify 28-year-old Jonathan Bastida-Delgado from witness descriptions and took him into custody on March 17, 2020.

There was a series of armed robberies around Phoenix, Glendale and Buckeye from February through March 2020.

Witnesses pointed police to a person who had the same general physical description in each robbery and who also had the same type of handgun.

