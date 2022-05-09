Arizona high court tosses push to disqualify GOP lawmakers

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected an effort to disqualify three Republican lawmakers from this year’s ballot because of their roles in planning or attending a rally that led to the unprecedented attack on Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

The ruling issued Monday means U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs and state Rep. Mark Finchem remain on the primary ballot.

The lawsuits filed on behalf of a handful of Arizona voters alleged that Gosar, Biggs and Finchem can’t hold office because they participated in an insurrection.

They cited a section of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution enacted after the Civil War known as the “disqualification clause.”