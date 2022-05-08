Braves’ bats roll, Morton beats Brewers 9-2 for series win

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall and William Contreras homered to help Charlie Morton win for the first time in five starts as the Atlanta Braves cranked up their bats in beating the Milwaukee Brewers 9-2. Matt Olson hit a two-run double during a four-run second inning. Duvall homered in the third off starter Aaron Ashby, and Contreras added a three-run drive in the fifth off Jandel Gustave to pad the lead. The Braves were winless over Morton’s previous four starts, a stretch that included a 7.85 ERA. But the 38-year-old right-hander pitched around three walks and allowed two hits with five strikeouts in five scoreless innings.