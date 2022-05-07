Phoenix police: Man sought in strangulation of woman on bus

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have asked the public for help in locating a man sought in the strangulation death of a woman who was found not breathing on a city bus, Phoenix police said.

Police identified Joshua Bagley, 26, as a suspect in the death Friday of Diane Craig, 41, who died at a hospital after being found on a bus at about 8 a.m. with signs of strangulation.

“Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able gather enough evidence to name Joshua Bagley a suspect in her death. Bagley has not been located,” a police statement said.

No additional information was released.