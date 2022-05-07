Nice ultras clash with riot police ahead of French Cup final

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — There were minor clashes between riot police and ultras from soccer club Nice outside a main Paris train station ahead of the French Cup final on Saturday. Around 450-500 Nice ultras, some wearing balaclavas, were grouped outside Gare de Lyon. The group then started quickly roaming the streets outside Gare de Lyon as ringleaders shouted instructions. Several dozen riot police moved to intercept them and prevent potential clashes with Paris Saint-Germain hooligans who had earlier been in the same area. There was a brief clash between Nice’s ultras and the riot police on the long Avenue Daumesnil at around 3 p.m.