Memorial held for victim of hit and run killing in Yuma

It's been a year since 18 year old Alan Cunningham was killed tragically, on Saturday friends and family gathered to celebrate his life - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Alan Cunningham, a victim of a hit and run in May 2021, was honored in Yuma Saturday.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate Cunningham’s life.

A life which his father, Brent Perez, said brought them plenty of joy.

“They took a beautiful person, he meant so much to me,” Perez said.

Cunningham was with his friends when he was killed.

He was riding his bike on 32nd street near the canal, where he was then hit by a car.

To this day, it’s still unknown who was driving that car, leaving his family looking for answers to this day.

“I would think by now someone would have already turned themselves in you know? I don’t know I just don’t understand how they can go this long,” Perez said.

Those who knew Cunningham gathered at Joe Henry Memorial Park.

Going over their most fond memories of him.

A lover of skating, music and clothes, Perez says his son was never afraid to show his affection for those he loved.

“He was just a unique soul, he had a big heart, he loved to the fullest, he didn’t hold back, he wore his heart, you know on his sleeve, you know he was just a beautiful person he meant so much to all of us,” Perez said.

Perez was touched to see just how many people his son had an impact on.

“Basically what it would tell me is like how many people he affected you know, how many lives that he brought joy you know, I just miss him, I miss him so much,” Perez said.

Yuma Police say the car is a light color 2011 to 2013 Chrysler 200.

YPD asks anyone with information about this crime to contact them at the number on your screen or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.