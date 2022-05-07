Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 11:30 AM

Man United humbled again in 4-0 loss at Brighton in EPL

MGN/KYMA.com

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Manchester United must want this season to end now. Make that five straight away losses for United in the English Premier League after a chastening 4-0 thrashing by Brighton. With just one game left this season at Crystal Palace in two weeks, United has little to play for in a fifth straight season without a trophy. If Erik ten Hag needed a reminder of the mess he is inheriting when the current Ajax coach takes over at Old Trafford in the offseason, it was this embarrassing performance at Amex Stadium.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content