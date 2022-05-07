Burnley’s survival hopes damaged by losing to Villa in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley’s relegation woes deepened after losing to Aston Villa 3-1 in the English Premier League for the team’s first defeat under interim manager Mike Jackson. Steven Gerrard’s Villa did both Everton and Leeds a big favor by ripping Burnley apart, with Emi Buendia having a goal and an assist. Danny Ings scored against his old team and Ollie Watkins applied the killer blow with the third. Substitute Maxwel Cornet thumped home a stoppage-time consolation goal for Burnley. Defeat means Burnley could end the weekend back in the bottom three if Leeds and Everton can beat Arsenal and Leicester respectively on Sunday. Everton is in third-to-past place, two points behind Burnley and Leeds.