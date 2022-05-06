Senate passes Sinema’s bipartisan solution in honor of public servants

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Senate passed Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Republican James Lankford's (R-OK) bipartisan resolution acknowledging the dedication of public servants throughout Public Service Recognition Week.

The bipartisan resolution applauds public servants which include Arizona service members and government employees.

“Arizona’s public servants serve in our military, care for our veterans, protect our borders, and deliver critical care and resources for all Arizonans – I’m proud the Senate came together to honor them with our resolution,” said Sinema.

This bipartisan resolution honors employees of the federal, state and local governments including members of the uniformed services.