Sailors say aircraft carrier that had multiple suicides occur among crew was uninhabitable

(CNN) - The commanding officer stood before the sailors of the USS George Washington's security team.

One of their own, Xavier Sandor, had taken his life a few weeks earlier in mid-April, and the captain had come down to speak with the 110 or so young men and women who worked closely with him.

The conversation with Capt. Brent Gaut lasted two hours, according to four sailors in attendance who spoke with CNN.

In it, Gaut acknowledged what the sailors had felt for months.

He said the crew had moved back onto the aircraft carrier too soon, the sailors recalled, but it was too late to go back.

Another sailor told CNN Gaut spoke over the shipwide speaker system, known as 1MC or 1 Main Circuit, about two months ago and said the ship, which had been undergoing major maintenance, wasn't ready for sailors to move aboard when the process began last summer.

But he said, "There's no turning back now. We can't reverse course."

CNN has reached out to the Navy for comment on Gaut's remarks.

The situation on the aircraft carrier came to national attention when three sailors died by suicide in one week last month.

But twelve current and former crewmembers of the George Washington who spoke with CNN, painted a disturbing picture of a ship with myriad issues, including what many said were terrible accommodation standards on the vessel which was effectively a construction site, concerns over the quality of food and a sense that leadership was not tackling the problems and dismissing complaints.

But they weren't the only deaths on the carrier as it remained docked at the Newport News shipyard.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier has been going through its mid-life refueling and overhaul process since the summer of 2017.

The process, initially expected to last four years, has been delayed multiple times until at least March 2023, the Navy said.