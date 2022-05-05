Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma; more storms in forecast

SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — A springtime storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures.

There were no reports of serious injuries following the Wednesday night tornadoes, but the system was causing flooding in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas and more stormy weather is expected later Thursday.

Significant damage was reported in the Oklahoma city of Seminole and in the rural Texas community of Lockett.

More stormy weather was expected Thursday from Texas into parts of the South.

The National Weather Service says the storms could bring more tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.