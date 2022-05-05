Students at Emory University told to shelter in place

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials at Emory University urged people on its main campus to stay inside buildings until an all-clear is announced following earlier reports of a possible armed suspect.

The university said police were on the scene.

Earlier, Emory University said police were responding to an active shooter on campus.

That message was superseded by one that said there was no active shooter.

The incident comes just ahead of graduation weekend at the private university, which consistently ranks among the top schools of higher education in the Southeast.

The main commencement ceremony, including a speech by entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, is Monday.