Baby formula impacted by supply shortages

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - As recalls and inflation continue, baby formulas are also impacted as product shortages are leading to empty shelves. However, there may be an alternative.

Certain types of baby formula faced a recall, alongside already occurring supply chain issues.

"Babies can get used to one formula, but if that formula simply isn't there, then the family is going to have to look and find the closest alternative," explains Dr. Steven Abrams, a Former Chair on the AAP Committee of Nutrition.

Talking to your pediatrician can help with deciding on an alternative if your baby needs a specialized formula.

"For those under six months of age, it's just about the only thing they eat, so if you overdilute it, or if you make your own homemade mixture, you're not going to be getting the safe nutrition that the baby needs," said Dr. Abrams.