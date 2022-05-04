New Omicron variant cause of at least one in three new Coronavirus cases

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A variant of Omicron is causing more COVID-19 cases in the United States.

New information comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection saying the variant caused more than one in three new cases.

"We're set up for another big wave in the summer. I think that's quite possible," explained Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine.

The CDC estimates the variant was the cause of around 62% of cases around New York and New Jersey.

"The incubation period, the period from when you become infected with the virus to when you start showing symptoms with these Omicron subvariants is pretty quick. It's around 2-4 days," said Dr. Hotez.