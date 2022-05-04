As US poised to restrict abortion, other nations ease access

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — As women in the United States find themselves on the verge of possibly losing the constitutional right to access abortion services, courts in other parts of the world, including in many historically conservative societies, have moved in the opposite direction.

In February, Colombia’s Constitutional Court legalized abortion until the 24th week of pregnancy.

It was Latin America’s latest shift toward legalization and the conservative country’s most significant opening to abortion access ever.

The U.S. Supreme Court, however, appears ready to move the country in the opposite direction by scrapping a right enshrined in the constitution for nearly 50 years.