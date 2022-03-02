Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:45 AM

U.S. births fell 2% during the pandemic

(KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. did not experience a baby boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new federal report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says births in the U.S. fell 2% during the first half of last year compared to 2020.

All races saw a dip during the first six months of 2021 with the biggest declines reported in New Mexico and Washington D.C.

However, researchers say data patterns appear to be showing a shift and that means birth rates may soon return to levels not seen since before the pandemic.

News
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content