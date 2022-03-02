U.S. births fell 2% during the pandemic

(KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. did not experience a baby boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new federal report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says births in the U.S. fell 2% during the first half of last year compared to 2020.

All races saw a dip during the first six months of 2021 with the biggest declines reported in New Mexico and Washington D.C.

However, researchers say data patterns appear to be showing a shift and that means birth rates may soon return to levels not seen since before the pandemic.