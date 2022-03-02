Sinema, Collins bipartisan bill supports asylum seekers find employment

Senators’ bipartisan legislation to help improve an employment clearance program for asylum seekers

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Susan Collins (R-ME) presented a bipartisan legislation to better employment authorization programs for asylum seekers.

The legislation, Asylum Seeker Work Authorization Act, is for migrants who apply for asylum with verified identities and have no faults in federal databases.

“Arizona’s economy depends on a robust workforce. Our bipartisan bill helps asylum seekers get jobs, support themselves, and participate in Arizona’s economy,” said Sen. Sinema, Chair of the Senate Border Management Subcommittee.

The bill, also supported by Sen. Angus King (I-ME), will allow asylum seekers to apply for work clearance as soon as they apply for asylum.

In order to apply for both work and asylum, identity has to be verified by the U.S. government and seekers cannot have any flags within federal databases that could make them inadmissible or deportable from the U.S.

The Asylum Seeker Work Reauthorization Act joins Sen. Sinema's work as Chair of the Senate Border Management Subcommittee to treat migrants justly and humanely, all while securing the border and making sure Ariz. communities are safe.

Last month, Sinema pushed for more funding for border communities to help oversee the migrant crisis. The senator and some bipartisan lawmakers requested ongoing funding for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

Sen. Sinema was part of securing $110 million for border communities through this program.