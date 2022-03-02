CPR saves lives no matter how experienced you are

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Last year, the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to over 200 overdose-related calls and numbers could be very similar this year as well.

Unfortunately, it’s not unusual for the YFD to get calls about local overdoses.

In all of 2021, YFD says they administered about 650 milligrams of Narcan to local patients to try and save their lives.

“Usually we get a call of an altered consciousness or an unconsciousness person and we show up and we look for the same things we look for in any type of an unconscious person and if we find any signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose then follow down that treatment line and essentially try to use the antidotes and reverse the effects of the medication,” says YFD Fire Captain Kris Leon.

YFD says if you find someone who has collapsed and isn't breathing, call 911 and start CPR.

“The person giving the compressions knows if they have a pulse or even if they are breathing," said Leon. "What's more important is they get the blood circulating so being CPR certified or even if it’s just compressional CPR is a great step for just an everyday person to respond to somebody that has that’s unconscious.”

Since 2009, YFD has trained over 13,000 residents in compression CPR, all in the hopes of saving more lives.

YFD encourages locals to learn compression CPR. If you want to participate in a class you can call fire department at 928-373-4850.