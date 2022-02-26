Streetwise Car Club holds Car show at Z Fun Factory

The annual show brought together over 130 different cars and other car clubs in the area, and all proceeds will be helping local causes - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fans of cars got another chance to see some classics earlier today in Yuma. Over at Z Fun Factory, the streetwise car club held it’s annual car show.

130 different cars were on display, featuring everything from low riders to more modern cars.

Other car clubs from throughout the area participated. Raffles were also held, giving out various prizes.

Streetwise Car Club member Rene Gonzalez says the proceeds raised will end up going to local causes.

“The proceeds that we do out of it we help out the community throughout the year we do help with the water, mission, give them water give them food, give them necessities during the holidays we help out, we give back to the community,” Gonzalez said.

The event began at 11:00 a.m and lasted until 5:00 p.m.