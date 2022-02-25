Yuma Sector Border Patrol counters human smuggling attempt

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Through a team effort, Wellton Border Patrol agents aided in ending a human smuggling attempt.

Last week, agents were monitoring activity in the desert during the nighttime when they came upon a suspicious vehicle around the region.

A border patrol supervisor was patrolling the area inside of a helicopter and began to surveil the vehicle while agents tracked the car on the ground.

The supervisor kept an eye on the car as it traveled back and forth on a road before the driver turned onto the shoulder near a bundle of bushes.

Multiple individuals ran from the bushes and into the back seat of the vehicle, a black Cadillac Escalade.

Agents on ground proceeded to conduct a vehicle stop.

A total of five Mexican nationals were arrested, including the driver and passenger.

Both the driver and passenger will be taken for prosecution to the Arizona U.S. Attorney's Office for human smuggling.

The remaining three migrants are to be processed for their way back to Mexico.