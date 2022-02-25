Politicians comment on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, President Biden announced his U.S. Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson who would serve as Associate Justice and it's bringing in statements from politicians across the nation.

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) shares her statement on Judge Jackson's nomination:

“Today’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court represents a historic milestone for our country. As Arizona’s senior Senator, I take seriously my constitutional duty to provide advice and consent, and I thoughtfully consider all presidential nominees based on a three part criteria: whether they are professionally qualified, believe in the role of an independent judiciary, and can be trusted to faithfully interpret and uphold the rule of law. I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson and discussing her nomination.”

Last year, Sinema voted to approve Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

California Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) remarks on the nomination:

“Judge Jackson’s nomination marks an important step forward in ensuring the Supreme Court better reflects and understands the country it serves. For far too much of our history, America’s halls of power—including our courts of justice—have failed to include the voices and perspectives of all our people. For more than two centuries, the Supreme Court has never included the perspective of a Black woman. President Biden’s nomination of Judge Jackson to become the first Black woman to serve as a Justice on the Supreme Court is not just historic—it is long overdue."

Sen. Padilla says the reason he backed 52 of his Democratic and Republican colleagues in nominating Judge Jackson was due to the steady demonstrations of her commitment to equal justice under law.