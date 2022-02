(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk is being investigated for possible insider trading, says the Wall Street Journal.

The SEC is looking Tesla shares by Elon Musk's brother, Kimbal Musk, who is a Tesla board member.

Elon Musk announced he was selling 10% of his own holdings from Tesla through Twitter.

Kimbal sold thousands of his shares and made about $109 million.

Elon denies Kimbal knowing about the Twitter announcement.