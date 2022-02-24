World expresses outrage, plans stronger Russia sanctions

BRUSSELS (AP) — World leaders react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with raw outrage and vows of unprecedented sanctions that shrouds a sense of powerlessness to defend Ukraine militarily without running the risk of a wider war in Europe.

They condemn Russia’s attack on its neighbor as the European Union and others promised unprecedented sanctions to hit the Kremlin.

NATO has moved to beef up its Eastern flank facing Russia and plans a virtual leaders’ summit for Friday after President Vladimir Putin warned any interference would “lead to consequences you have never seen in history.”

EU and NATO member Lithuania declared a state of emergency.