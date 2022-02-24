Target will offer Starbucks orders on curbside pickup

(KYMA, KECY) - Target is sweetening its curbside pickup offering.

Starting this fall, it will begin testing an option for customers picking up items or making a return to add a Starbucks order to that perk without having to leave their car.

The retailer said the changes were prompted by more customers using the contact-less shopping option, which grew 60% in the last quarter.

Target said the top request from customers was to be able to add a Starbucks order to curbside pickups.