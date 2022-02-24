Skip to Content
Published 7:15 AM

Target will offer Starbucks orders on curbside pickup

(KYMA, KECY) - Target is sweetening its curbside pickup offering.

Starting this fall, it will begin testing an option for customers picking up items or making a return to add a Starbucks order to that perk without having to leave their car.

The retailer said the changes were prompted by more customers using the contact-less shopping option, which grew 60% in the last quarter.

Target said the top request from customers was to be able to add a Starbucks order to curbside pickups.

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

