Local officials and residents react to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Most we spoke to feel the U.S shouldn't get involved, but were still disappointed to find out about Wednesday's news - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many feel strongly about the situation regarding Russia and Ukraine but overall they're upset to see Ukraine under attack.

Following reports of explosions throughout Ukraine Wednesday night. Many locals were disappointed but not surprised by the attacks.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said on Twitter that he is with the people of Ukraine.

When talking to locals, however, their belief is for America not to get involved with the conflict.

One resident, Christian Antonio, told me that the country’s resources should be devoted to other issues.

“We have more problems here in the United States, especially on the border, and we should put our troops in there first instead of like, helping other countries,” Antonio said.

State representative Tim Dunn also reacted to the situation, saying the US should stop economic interactions with Russia.

“We are spending millions of dollars daily on Russian oil, and we need to have some sanctions to cripple them from this ongoing invasion,” Dunn said.

When it comes to America’s overall feelings on the conflict, a survey from the National Opinion Research Center finds only 26% of Americans feel the country should get involved.