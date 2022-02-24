Chernobyl no-go zone targeted as Russia invades Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — It was among the most worrying developments on an already shocking day, as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday.

Warfare at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, where radioactivity is still leaking from history’s worst nuclear disaster more than 35 years ago.

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces took control over the site after a fierce battle with Ukrainian national guards protecting the decommissioned plant.

The condition of the plant’s facilities remains unknown.

The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone lies between the Belarus-Ukraine border and the Ukrainian capital.