Biden hits Russia with sanctions, shifts troops to Germany

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has hit back against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, unleashing robust new sanctions, ordering the deployment of thousands of additional troops to NATO ally Germany, and declaring that America will stand up to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

He also acknowledged on Thursday that the invasion -- and efforts to thwart Putin--will have a cost for Americans.

But he sought to reassure that the economic pain that may come with rising energy prices will be short lived.

Biden said Putin is “going to test the resolve of the West to see if we stay together."

He predicted the U.S. and allies will meet the moment.