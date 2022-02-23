Marine Corps Battle Detachment rehearsing at MCAS Yuma

The detachment consists of three groups, which Yumans will be able to see for themselves on March 3 at Kofa High School - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's not often bands with nationwide recognition come to Yuma. Soon however, locals will get a chance to see one made up of our country's military men and women.

Rehearsals are underway at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma with the Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment. They've been at MCAS for a month, getting ready for their yearly parade season.

The first show will be in Yuma in less than two weeks.

Sgt. Cameron Williams is a part of the Color Guard. He says shows are a great way to represent the Marines.

"It's awesome, I mean it’s still a great opportunity to show what the marine core can do," said Sgt. Williams.

On March 3, the detachment will be performing at Kofa High School. Featuring the Marine Corps’ Bugle and Drum corps, Silent Drill Platoon and Color Guard.

Rifle drills will be performed and the band will even play some familiar hits.

The show is the first of many they’ll be doing throughout the country.

Recently, the detachment has been preparing by rehearsing for nearly 12 hours a day at MCAS.

Drum Major Josh Dannemiller says the detachment’s goal with every show is to create engagement with those who attend.

“I think my favorite part is to be able to talk to the public about what it is we’re doing and what the Marine Corps represents, like I said it’s a huge honor, it’s a huge privilege to wear the uniform and is something that I just live and breath, the Marine Corps, so it’s just something I’m really proud of,” Dannemiller said.

If you’d like to come out to the show, it will take place on the Kofa High School football field Thursday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m. and is free to the public.