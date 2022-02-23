Jury starts deliberating 3 ex-cops’ case in Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jurors are deliberating in the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man pleaded for air.

Kueng and Thao are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the May 25, 2020, killing.

Deliberations began after a monthlong trial in which prosecutors sought to show that the officers violated their training, including when they failed to roll Floyd onto his side or give him CPR.

The defense said that the officers were too inexperienced, weren’t trained properly and didn't willfully violate Floyd’s rights.