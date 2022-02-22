Verdict reached in hate crimes trial over Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The jury in the federal hate crimes trial of the three white men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying has reached a verdict.

Jurors indicated they had a decision Tuesday on whether father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan violated Arbery’s civil rights and targeted him because he was Black.

All three were convicted of murder in a Georgia state court and sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting.

The McMichaels and Bryan pleaded not guilty to the hate crime charges.

Arbery’s killing became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after the graphic video leaked online.