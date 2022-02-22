Hate crimes case in Arbery killing now in hands of jury

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The jury is deliberating in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Jurors discussed the case for three hours Monday and were to resume Tuesday morning. Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan are serving life sentences for the murder of the 25-year-old Black man.

The basic facts aren't in dispute. Hate crimes are about motive.

Prosecutors say the killing was motivated by “pent-up racial anger” and all three defendants showed in their own words how they feel about African Americans.

Defense lawyers said racist statements don't prove they targeted Arbery because of his skin color.