US, Egypt launch group to prepare for COP27 climate summit

CAIRO (AP) — The United States and Egypt have launched a joint work group to prepare for the next United Nations climate change summit in November.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said Monday the group is focused on the COP27 conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

He said at a news conference that other world tensions, including the ongoing Ukraine crisis, “will not change the reality of what is happening every day with respect to our climate.”

Kerry added that U.S. also is working with Egypt on its own transition to clean energy.

Egypt's government has faced criticism from environmental activists for razing green spaces for infrastructure projects.