UN court to open hearings in Rohingya genocide case

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Myanmar’s shadow civilian administration has called on the United Nations’ top court not to allow the country’s military rulers to represent the Southeast Asian nation at hearings into a case accusing the country of genocide against the Rohingya ethnic minority.

Four days of hearings into the Myanmar military’s deadly 2017 crackdown on the Rohingya are scheduled to open Monday afternoon at the International Court of Justice amid.

Representatives of Myanmar are scheduled to address judges to outline why they believe the case that was filed by the African nation of Gambia should be dropped.

Members of Myanmar’s National Unity Government, urged the court not to accept representatives of the military rulers.