Northern Europe battered by 3rd major storm; deaths hit 14

LONDON (AP) — Northern Europe has been battered by the third major storm in five days.

Storm Franklin, which hit Sunday and Monday, killed at least two more people, disrupted travel and prompting hundreds of flood alerts across a region still recovering from last week’s hurricane-force winds.

Heavy rains and high winds pushed in on Sunday even as crews worked to clear fallen trees and restore power to thousands hit by storms Dudley and Eunice last week.

The rain and wind swept across Northern Ireland and northern England before moving on to France.

England’s environment agency issued more than 300 flood warnings and alerts while insurers said estimates of storm damages in Germany and the Netherlands ran to nearly $1.9 billion.