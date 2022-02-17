Group alleges US firm’s tanker illicitly traded Iran oil

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A tanker owned by a Los Angeles-based private equity firm likely took part in the illicit trade of Iranian crude oil at sea despite American sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic. That’s according to the United Against Nuclear Iran. Satellite images and maritime tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press correspond to the group’s identification of the vessels allegedly involved and showed them side-by-side off the coast of Singapore on Saturday. One of the ships is owned by a subsidiary of Oaktree Capital Management. That subsidiary, Fleetscape, told the AP on Thursday that it is cooperating with U.S. government investigators.