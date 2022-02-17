Brazil mudslide death toll reaches 105, with dozens missing

PETROPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — Rio de Janeiro state’s government now says that at least 105 people died in landslides that ravaged the city of Petropolis, but it's unclear how many bodies remain trapped in the mud.

Mayor Rubens Bomtempo didn’t provide an estimate for the number of missing people Thursday, with recovery efforts still ongoing.

More than a day after the slides, survivors were digging for loved ones and an Instagram account set up for desperate relatives posted photos of dozens of missing people.

Rio de Janeiro’s public prosecutors’ office says it has compiled a list with 35 people yet to be located.