Arizona hospitals still crowded despite fewer COVID patients

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona hospitals remain crowded even as COVID-19 patient counts are dropping statewide and while fewer additional confirmed infections and virus-related deaths are reported.

COVID-19 patients occupied only 22% of inpatient beds as of Wednesday, down from a six-month high of 41% on Jan. 27.

However, inpatient beds overall remain nearly full because more non-COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.

That's according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 patients still account for about 70% of emergency room usage.

Health officials attribute continued hospital crowding to several factors besides the still large numbers of COIVID-19 patients, many of whom require extended hospital stays.