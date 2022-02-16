Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents intercept convicted felon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/ KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted felon transporting narcotics and a stolen firearm Tuesday in Blythe, Calif.

Agents constructed a vehicle stop was at 4 p.m. on a 2014 Volkswagen Passat.

Upon searching the vehicle, agents found a stolen Stag Arms 5.56 mm tactical rifle, two gun magazines holding 13 rounds of ammunition and 6.9 grams of marijuana.

According to agents, the suspects utilized their right to be silent and declined to answer questions.

Driver and vehicle owner, 41-year-old Sean Christopher Hodge served 11 years for manslaughter and 36 months probation for taking a vehicle without consent.

The 21-year-old male passenger has a criminal record for sheltering migrants.

Both men are U.S. citizens and are being transported with the narcotics and stolen weapons to the Blythe Station for further processing.

The stolen rifle is being sent to the Waco Police Department, the issuer of the firearm.