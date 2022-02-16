Sen. Sinema calls for more funding to help border communities during migrant crisis

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) released a letter calling on increased funding for state border communities who are facing the brunt of the migrant crisis.

“Arizona’s border communities and non-profits serve on the front lines of the migrant crisis, and the federal government must step up and secure the border, keep Arizona communities secure, and treat migrants fairly and humanely,” stated Sen. Sinema.

She has been in support of working with Arizona leaders to secure the border while treating migrants humanely.

Sen. Sinema wants to ensure the Emergency Food and Shelter Program receives the proper funding to increase this support during the migrant crisis.