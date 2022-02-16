Patrol: 20 injured in school bus crash in southern Missouri

THOMASVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say 18 students and two adults have been injured in a school bus crash in southern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened late Tuesday along state Highway 99 just north of Thomasville.

Television station KYTV reports the bus went off the road, hit several trees and flipped onto its side.

The patrol say one student suffered moderate injuries, while the other students were treated for minor injuries.

Investigators say two adults also suffered minor injuries.

Police say the bus driver was not hurt.

Initial reports indicate the bus was carrying a Missouri high school basketball team.